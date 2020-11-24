Temperature and Pressure Switches Market Will Surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2030

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- The temperature and pressure switches market is likely to expand at a steady CAGR over the assessment period, 2020-2030. The market growth is primarily due to progressions in sensor technology by prominent industry experts. This is further are prompting market players to familiarise highly sophisticated temperature and pressure switches, therefore charting a staggering expansion course for the market.



"Operational efficacy in industrial manufacturing is fast-tracking the popularity of flexible sensors, a prominent trend likely to hinge the expansion of the temperature and pressure switches market in the approaching years," says the Fact.MR report.



Temperature and Pressure Switches Market - Key Takeaways



Pressure switches will enjoy a lion's share in the global market due to widespread applications over a host of end-use sectors.



Commercial HVAC devices will emerge as a prominent application segment in the global market during 2020-20230.

The US$ 50 and US$ 100 price range segment in the worldwide market will hold a majority of the market share over the projected period.



Online sales segment via specified industrial equipment websites in attaining major popularity amid end users.



Asia Pacific will be the most attractive as well as the fastest-growing as concerns temperature & pressure switches market share.



Temperature and Pressure Switches Market - Driving Factors



Progressions in production technologies and growing industrialization poised to accelerate the implementation of temperature & pressure switches.



Remarkable developments in the manufacturing industry all over the world have opened up new prospects.



Requirements from several end-use sectors such as chemical manufacturing, automobiles, iron and steel, and HVAC have all led to notable market growth.



Temperature and Pressure Switches Market - Constraints



Inconsistency related to the raw material costs is slated to impact market growth.



The reaction time of the liquid-filled switch is slightly slow, which acts as a constraint to the worldwide market



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately slowed down the temperature and pressure switches market growth for the first quarter of 2020. While implementation across the automotive industry will remain modest, the HVAC and marine industries, among others, are slated to record positive growth. Further, with business entities furthering work from home exercises, the time spent indoors by employees is growing. This is prompting widespread usage of air coolers, heaters, and air conditioners, therefore keeping the requirement for pressure switches on a higher plane.



Competition Landscape



Leading companies operating in the global temperature and pressure switches market include ABB, United Products, Danfoss, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Honeywell International Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH,The Baumer Group, Schneider Electric (Telemecanique), Trafag AG, Texas Instruments, Kulite Semiconductor Products Inc., Georgin, Custom Control Sensors LLC (CCS) and Eaton.



More on the Report



The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Temperature and Pressure Switches market. The market is scrutinized based product (temperature switches and pressure switches), product range (temperature range and pressure switch range), price range (less than US$ 50, US$ 50-100, US$ 100-200, and more than US$ 200), application (residential and commercial and industrial), and distribution channel (online and offline), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



