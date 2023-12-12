NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Deutsche Post AG (DHL) (Germany), FedEx Corp. (United States), Sonoco Products Company (United States), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (United States), Pelican Biothermal (United States), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (United States), Softbox Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), va-Q-tec AG (Germany), SÆPLAST ASIA (China), Sofrigam SA Ltd. (France).



Scope of the Report of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions

Temperature-controlled packaging is precisely designed to preserve proper temperature of sensitive products. This packaging type acts as a shield to guard products from damage or blemish. Various companies use temperature-controlled packaging to prevent healthcare products, food products, dairy products, & other heat-sensitive products in extreme weather conditions. The key end-use industries of the temperature controlled packaging solutions market includes food & beverages, healthcare, as well as others, which contains biomedical and chemical industries. According to AMA Research, the market for Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period to 2028. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Pharmaceutical Industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Refrigerants, Insulated Shippers, Insulated Containers, Others), End Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others), Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Type (Active Systems, Passive Systems)



Opportunities:

High Prospective Growth Markets for Insulated Packaging

Growing Healthcare Sector



Market Drivers:

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth in Food & Beverage Sector

Emergence of New Technology



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, Cold Chain Technologies, LLC, a prominent global provider of thermal packaging solutions for transporting temperature-sensitive products in the life sciences industry, and a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, acquired Packaging Technology Group, LLC (PTG). PTG is a renowned provider of sustainable thermal packaging solutions for the life sciences industry, with a focus on curbside-recyclable options. The acquisition of PTG furthers CCT's commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions., and In November 2022, SEE acquired Liquibox, a renowned pioneer and manufacturer of sustainable Bag-in-Box packaging and dispensing solutions for a wide range of industries including fresh food, beverages, consumer goods, and industrial applications. Liquibox is recognized for its innovative approach to fluid and liquid packaging. This acquisition is highly complementary to Cryovac Fluids & Liquids business, the fastest growing area for SEE



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



