New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



Temperature controlled packaging solutions are ideal for the transport of heat sensitive products in extreme conditions, such as through prolonged periods and intense heat. They provide the end users with higher performance, more efficiency than other insulating materials, better temperature maintenance, and a reduced thickness on the sides, which reduces the volume and weight of the cold source used. However, the volatile costs of raw materials, as well as high initial investment and maintenance costs, are expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The leading contenders in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market are:



Sonoco Products Company, Pelican BioThermal LLC, FedEx Corp, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), AmerisourceBergen Corp, ACH Foam Technologies, Sofrigram SA Ltd, Testo SE & Co, Tempack and Cropak, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co, OMEGA Engineering, KIMO, Olympus Corporation, SKF, and ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co, among others.



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Insulated containers

Insulated shippers

Refrigerants



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Active system

Passive system

Hybrid system



Services type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Airways

Waterways

Roadways



End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Materials

Research Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of canned and packaged food in food and beverage industry

4.2.2.2. Increasing disposable income and increasing purchasing power

4.2.2.3. Emerging wastage control of food as well as medicines

4.2.2.4. Increasing trade of frozen food and drugs internationally, which require constant temperature control…



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.

Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.

Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



