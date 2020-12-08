New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Reports and Data's latest study, titled 'Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market,' sheds light on the crucial aspects of the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market. The report aims to help readers accurately estimate the global market growth rate over the forecast period (2019-2027). Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. This is mainly contributed by the growth of canned and packaged food in the food and beverage industry. Increasing disposable income and increasing purchasing power, as well as the emerging wastage control of food and medicines, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing trade of frozen food and drugs internationally, which require constant temperature control, will also fuel the growth of the market.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Sonoco Products Company, Pelican BioThermal LLC, FedEx Corp, Cold Chain Technologies, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), AmerisourceBergen Corp, ACH Foam Technologies, Sofrigram SA Ltd, Testo SE & Co, Tempack and Cropak, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co, OMEGA Engineering, KIMO, Olympus Corporation, SKF, and ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co, among others



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Insulated containers

Insulated shippers

Refrigerants



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Active system

Passive system

Hybrid system



Services type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Airways

Waterways

Roadways



End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Materials

Research Laboratories



Highlights of the Table of Contents:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market segments



1.3 Target players



1.4 Market analysis by type



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Key learning objectives



1.7 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market size



2.2 Latest trends of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market by region



2.3 Key corporate trends



Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market shares of the key players



3.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions size by manufacturers



3.2 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market key players



3.3 Products/solutions/services of major players



3.4 New entrants in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion plans



Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by product segmentation



4.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Sales by Product



4.2 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions by Product Revenue



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



