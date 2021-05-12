Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Worth $80.1 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- The report "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Type (Active, Passive), Product, Usability (Single, Reuse), Revenue type (Product, Service), End-Use Industry (Pharma and Biopharma) & Region - Trends and Forecasts Up to 2026", size is estimated to be USD 34.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 80.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2026 Biopharma and Pharma are major end-use industries for TCP market. It includes Vaccines, drugs, enzymes, tissues, gene therapies, cell therapies and others are some examples of the product from the industries. These products require a lower temperature for shipping. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, cell and gene therapies, other flu vaccines have increased significantly. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products is driving TCP market during the forecast period. Moreover, utilisation of advance insulation material in packaging and increasing demand of reusable container due to lower environment impact are other driving factors for TCP market.



By end use industry, Pharma account for largest share of TCP market

Pharma industries include products that are derived from synthetic or chemical processes (artificial sources). The medicines, raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and other drugs require a temperature-controlled environment to maintain their efficacy and other properties. The demand for pharma products is growing steadily across the globe and for safe & secure distribution, these products are shipped in temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) solutions. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products expects to drive the market for temperature-controlled packaging solutions during the forecast period.



Single use account for largest share of TCP market by usability

Single-use packaging systems are basic containers that are suitable for one shipment. These containers are a lightweight and an inexpensive option for shipment of temperature sensitive products. The single-use products provide a low total cost of ownership (TCO) to its customers. The growing demand for pharmaceutical or biopharma products (Vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and clinical trials) is expected to drive the market for single-use packaging systems in the forecast period.



Products account for largest share of TCP market by revenue type

Temperature-controlled packaging providers focus on high-performance shippers/containers and refrigerants for safe and secure shipment of payload over long transit time. These packaging systems are available in various sizes and temperature ranges. Primarily, there are three types of shippers/ containers available; Expanded polystyrene (EPS), Polyurethane (PUR), and Vacuum insulated panel (VIP). In the COVID scenario, the demand for vaccines, drugs, and cell & gene therapy has increased. The distributions of these products have increased the demand for temperature-controlled packaging products.



By type, Active system account for largest share in TCP market

Active temperature-controlled packaging systems encompass a dedicated refrigeration unit installed onboard They are mainly electricity or battery-powered and more secure options for shipment of highly temperature-sensitive products. It is a suitable solution for highly temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals which require shipping at a fixed temperature. Active systems are expensive option and are suitable for the shipment of large volumes payload with substantial transit time, such as international shipments. As these containers are offered on lease, companies worldwide are increasingly adopting active temperature-controlled packaging systems, which is driving growth of this segment



By product, insulated shippers account for largest share in TCP market

Insulated shippers are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and economical. These shippers encompass two pieces that include a tight-fitting lid and a seamlessly moulded body. Insulated shippers are mainly used as a packaging material, as they ensure safe transportation of various temperature-sensitive products. These are suitable for carrying a temperature-sensitive payload of volume ranging from 4 liters to 100 liters. These shippers enable quick preconditioning & packing of payload and maintain the temperature of payload duration for about 48 hours to 120 hours, which could increase with appropriate insulating materials and refrigerants. These shippers are ideal for pharmaceuticals and clinical trial shipments.



North America accounted for the largest share in the global TCP market

North America accounted for the largest share of the TCP market in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. The region accounted for a significant global pharmaceutical market share with the presence of leading pharmaceutical industries in the US. This large share is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in the packaging industry of this region. Leading temperature-controlled packaging manufacturing companies such as Pelican BioThermal LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corp. (U.S.), and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (U.S.) are based in North America. These companies are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative products for the packaging industry.



The leading players in the TCP market are Sonoco Products Company (US), Cold Chain Technologies, LLC (US), Va-Q-Tec AG (Germany), Pelican BioThermal LLC (US), Softbox Systems (UK), Sofrigam SA (France), DGP Intelsius GMBH (UK), Inmark, LLC (US), Envirotainer AB (Sweden), Fedex Corporation (US) and Amerisourcebergen Corporation (US).



