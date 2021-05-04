New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadily growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring systems across the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, life sciences, manufacturing, e-commerce, and chemical industries is one of the most fundamental factors driving this market's growth. The rapidly growing manufacturing sector, rising government focus on maintaining the quality and safety of foods and medicinal drugs, stringent regulatory norms product quality and storage, and the increasing e-commerce and logistics activities around the world are the crucial parameters contributing to the global market growth.



Temperature monitoring systems control and regulate the temperature of a product while preserving its freshness and quality and extending its shelf life. The standard features of temperature monitoring devices include temperature tracking, customized indicators, and automatic notifications or warnings on excessively low or high temperatures. Therefore, the extensive applications of these devices across the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cold chain logistics, retail & e-commerce, and chemical industries have accelerated the global temperature monitoring systems market growth. The recent COVID-19 outbreak, increasing demand for temperature monitoring systems across hospitals and other healthcare settings, and the surging demand for non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems to mitigate the spread of the infection have further propelled the market growth. However, the escalating costs of wireless temperature monitoring systems and their longer installation time are specific factors predicted to impede the global market growth in the near future.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems segment dominated the global temperature monitoring systems market in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest market share over the projected timeframe. The amplifying demand for contactless temperature monitoring devices amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a vital factor bolstering this segment's growth.

Based on application, the hospital room andpatient temperature monitoring segment stands out as the leading market segment with the highest revenue share. A spike in the geriatric population worldwide, rising incidences of infectious diseases, and increased hospital admissions are predicted to boost this segment's growth.

Among the leading market regions, the Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the frontrunner in the global temperature monitoring systemsmarket over the forecast years. The flourishing manufacturing sector in the region, mainly in China, increasing trade & commerce activities, the presence of leading e-commerce companies, including the Alibaba Group, and the soaring demand for advanced patient temperature monitoring systems in the healthcare sector have fueled the Asia Pacific market growth.

The key market players include Abb Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Testo AG, 3M Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Phillip, Emerson Electric Company, Briggs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Rees Scientific, Monnit Corporation, Omega Engineering, DeltaTrak, Inc, SensoScientific, Inc., Isensix, Inc., and Cooper-Atkins Corporation.



For the purpose of this report, the global temperature monitoring systems market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region:



By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

Conventional Temperature Monitoring Systems

Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems

Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels

Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

Thermal Imagers

Fiber Optic Thermometers

Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cold Storage Temperature Monitoring

Manufacturing Area Temperature Monitoring

Laboratory Temperature Monitoring

Hospital Room and Patient Temperature Monitoring

Home Care Temperature Monitoring

Green House Temperature Monitoring

Server Room Temperature Monitoring



By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare Providers

Blood Banks, Tissue Banks, IVF Clinics, and Diagnostic Labs

Patient Monitoring & Home Care Settings

Others

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Food and Beverage Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

Energy & Power Industry

Others (Automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, metal & mining, etc.)



By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Highlights of the Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Report:

Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Material Type Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Regional Insights



Chapter 3. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Temperature Monitoring Systems Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Consumer Calorie Perception

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5 Temperature Monitoring Systems Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Continued…..