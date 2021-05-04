Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Size – USD 4.9 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – The rapidly growing industrial manufacturing sector
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- The Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The steadily growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring systems across the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, life sciences, manufacturing, e-commerce, and chemical industries is one of the most fundamental factors driving this market's growth. The rapidly growing manufacturing sector, rising government focus on maintaining the quality and safety of foods and medicinal drugs, stringent regulatory norms product quality and storage, and the increasing e-commerce and logistics activities around the world are the crucial parameters contributing to the global market growth.
Temperature monitoring systems control and regulate the temperature of a product while preserving its freshness and quality and extending its shelf life. The standard features of temperature monitoring devices include temperature tracking, customized indicators, and automatic notifications or warnings on excessively low or high temperatures. Therefore, the extensive applications of these devices across the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cold chain logistics, retail & e-commerce, and chemical industries have accelerated the global temperature monitoring systems market growth. The recent COVID-19 outbreak, increasing demand for temperature monitoring systems across hospitals and other healthcare settings, and the surging demand for non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems to mitigate the spread of the infection have further propelled the market growth. However, the escalating costs of wireless temperature monitoring systems and their longer installation time are specific factors predicted to impede the global market growth in the near future.
Key Highlights of the Report:
The non-contact-based temperature monitoring systems segment dominated the global temperature monitoring systems market in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest market share over the projected timeframe. The amplifying demand for contactless temperature monitoring devices amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a vital factor bolstering this segment's growth.
Based on application, the hospital room andpatient temperature monitoring segment stands out as the leading market segment with the highest revenue share. A spike in the geriatric population worldwide, rising incidences of infectious diseases, and increased hospital admissions are predicted to boost this segment's growth.
Among the leading market regions, the Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the frontrunner in the global temperature monitoring systemsmarket over the forecast years. The flourishing manufacturing sector in the region, mainly in China, increasing trade & commerce activities, the presence of leading e-commerce companies, including the Alibaba Group, and the soaring demand for advanced patient temperature monitoring systems in the healthcare sector have fueled the Asia Pacific market growth.
The key market players include Abb Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Testo AG, 3M Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Phillip, Emerson Electric Company, Briggs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Rees Scientific, Monnit Corporation, Omega Engineering, DeltaTrak, Inc, SensoScientific, Inc., Isensix, Inc., and Cooper-Atkins Corporation.
For the purpose of this report, the global temperature monitoring systems market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems
Conventional Temperature Monitoring Systems
Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems
Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels
Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System
Thermal Imagers
Fiber Optic Thermometers
Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Cold Storage Temperature Monitoring
Manufacturing Area Temperature Monitoring
Laboratory Temperature Monitoring
Hospital Room and Patient Temperature Monitoring
Home Care Temperature Monitoring
Green House Temperature Monitoring
Server Room Temperature Monitoring
By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Healthcare Facilities
Healthcare Providers
Blood Banks, Tissue Banks, IVF Clinics, and Diagnostic Labs
Patient Monitoring & Home Care Settings
Others
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
Food and Beverage Industry
Chemical and Petrochemical Industries
Energy & Power Industry
Others (Automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, metal & mining, etc.)
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of the Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Highlights of the Global Spine Biologics Market Report:
Location Quotients Analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Product Mix Matrix
Supply chain optimization analysis
Patent Analysis
R&D Analysis
Carbon Footprint Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Competitive Analysis
Vendor Management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Technological advancements
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Material Type Outlook
2.3. Application Outlook
2.4. Regional Insights
Chapter 3. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4.3. Industry Challenges
3.4.4. Industry Opportunities
3.5. Business Environment Analysis
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
3.5.1.1. Supplier Power
3.5.1.2. Buyer Power
3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.6. Roadmap of Temperature Monitoring Systems Market
3.7. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.2. Consumer Calorie Perception
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5 Temperature Monitoring Systems Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
5.2. Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Continued…..