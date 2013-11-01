Temperature Sensors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Recent developments in temperature sensor technology have resulted in tremendous growth in this field. Today, the temperature sensor market is dominated by contact type sensors like thermocouples and RTDs (Resistive Temperature Detectors), but there can be a strong competition between contact and non contact type sensor technologies for holding the maximum market share. Non contact type sensors are dominated by the infrared sensors (IR), which are generally used for high temperature applications. They are strongly recommended in industries such as plastics, metals, food and beverages, etc.



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Temperature sensors are becoming more popular in the aerospace and defense applications. Infrared sensors and integrated circuit sensors are expected to play a leading role in the temperature sensor market in the near future. Sensors used for industrial applications are more expensive than those used for consumer and automotive segments. This has made it possible for the IR technology to provide a cost effective solution to this problem.



Demand for high performance, reliable and low cost sensors has resulted in the development of microtechnology and nanotechnology. IR temperatures offer several advantages like contactless and corrosion-free measurement of temperature. These devices have gained immense popularity in the food and beverage industry.



This research report analyzes the temperature sensor market on the basis of its segments and major geographies. The report is a complete study that provides detailed information about trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers, and restraints along with market projections for the coming years. The market research report includes the analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with the value chain analysis.



Temperature Sensor Market Segmentation



The temperature sensor market is segmented as follows:



- Market

- Automotive

- Computers

- Consumer

- Communication

- Industrial

- Product segmentation

- Optoelectronics

- Sensors and Actuators

- Discretes

- Logic

- Analog

- Memory

- Processors



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



The major players in the field of temperature sensor manufacturing are Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, National Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Products, ST Microelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, etc.



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