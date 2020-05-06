Tempered Glass Market Is Booming Worldwide: Top Key Players - NSG, Asahi, PPG Industries, and Saint-Gobain Fuso, Guardian Industries

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Rise in tempered glass market demand owing to high strength, safety, anti-breakage, and heat resistance properties coupled with its wide usage in public buildings including phone booths, bus terminals, canopies gymnasiums and sports arenas should stimulate market demand. Rising government regulatory support to favor infrastructure development towards residential and commercial buildings should stimulate the market growth.



Increasing government initiatives on infrastructure facilities accompanied with widening application outlook in construction sector will favor tempered glass market demand. Improving standard of living along with rising consumer spending on interior furniture designing owing to disposable income and rapid urbanization in India, China and Brazil will stimulate industry growth.



Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2297



Growth drivers are

1. Asia Pacific: Increasing construction industry

2. Europe: Positive automotive industry outlook

3. North America: Favorable regulations

4. MEA: Expansion of construction industry

5. Latin America: Increasing smartphone market in Brazil



Tempered glass market from automotive applications may exceed USD 11 billion up to 2024. It is preferably used in side and rear windows on account of its durability, safety, tensile strength and thermal resistance will favor product demand. Increasing product usage for automobile manufacturing owing to lightweight and anti-breakage characteristics should stimulate industry growth.



Browse Report Summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/tempered-glass-market



Nickel-sulfide, silicon dioxide, sodium oxide, and calcium oxide are key raw materials used in the production process of toughened glass. Raw material volatility owing to widespread usage in automotive, greenhouse, and construction industries may challenge industry profitability & hinder tempered glass market supply demand gap.



Tempered glass market from residential construction market may register gains close to 5.5% over the projected timeframe. Government focus towards various construction projects accompanied with shift in consumer trend towards modern infrastructure should favor industry growth. Residential construction resources, technologies, and practices must be in compliance to local building authority regulations and codes of practice.



U.S. tempered glass market is likely to be over USD 7.5 billion by 2024 due to rising consumer expenditure on interior and exterior designs resulting to high aesthetic value. Increasing application outlook in construction, automotive, and furniture sectors should stimulate industry growth in the region. Emergence of various car manufacturing companies including Nissan, Honda, and Volkswagen may have a positive impact in the overall industry.



Germany tempered glass market demand should exceed consumption at over 1.2 million tons by 2024. Rising smartphone penetration rate owing to high disposable income, and high demand for technically advanced products owing to its superior properties including scratch resistance, heat resistance, shock protection and durability should boost industry growth in the region. Increasing innovation to enhance passenger reliability and safety along with R&D spending towards advanced technology may favor automotive sector in the region.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2297



Toughened glass market from greenhouse applications is likely to witness steady growth close to 3.5% over the forecast timeframe. It is preferably used for greenhouse walls, doors, and roofs on account of its ability to handle fluctuating climatic conditions. Rising green and energy efficient buildings construction along with safety glazing should stimulate industry growth.



Fuso, Guardian Industries, NSG, Asahi, PPG Industries, and Saint-Gobain are the prominent industry participants in toughened glass market. Manufactures are engaged in various strategies including partnerships & acquisitions in order to enhance the product portfolio and global reach.



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us

Contact Person: Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1 888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com