Temple Run Is the One Game That Changed the Mobile Gaming Game

These days, almost everyone who owns an iPhone, iPad, or Android device has played this game. It is one of the most popular mobile games on the Apple and Android app stores. This game is an endless running game where you run as far as you can without dying, and try to beat your previous high score. The farther you run, the higher your score. Temple Run came out at a time when endless running games were on their way out and endless jumping, flying, and swimming were becoming more popular. However, it became one of the most popular mobile games of all time because it added features that are not found on other endless running games and made endless running more fun.



Its third-person chase view is one of the new features that made this game more appealing than other endless running games. In other endless running games, you watch your character move across the screen from left to right. It is easier to avoid obstacles because you only have to watch the right side of the screen. In this game, the camera is behind the character while he is running and the gameplay feels more intense because you only have less than a second to avoid crashing into something when you turn the next corner.



The easy controls of this game make it very accessible to many players. The character can be easily controlled with swiping motions. You swipe up to jump, swipe down to slide, swipe left to turn left, and swipe right to turn right. You can also move to the left or right by tilting your device left or right, respectively. You can play this game using only one hand if you want to. In other endless running games, you make the character jump by tapping the screen and accidental taps while playing are very common. You won’t experience this problem in Temple Run because you control your character with swiping motions instead of tapping.



Temple run generates a random world each time you start a new game, so all games are different and you never know what is waiting for you in the next corner. You can play the game several times in a row and not get bored because each game is intense and you don’t know what to expect.



While playing the game, you collect coins that you can use to purchase power ups and upgrades. You can purchase useful power ups such as the Invisibility power up that makes you invisible and the Resurrection item that will save you from death the next time you die in the game.



You can choose to play Temple Run online or offline. When playing online, you can see the scores of other players and try to beat them. Many of today’s mobile games now require you to connect to the internet in order to play the game. Temple Run does not require you to be online so you can enjoy the game whenever and wherever you want.



