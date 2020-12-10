Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Temporary Car Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Temporary Car Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Temporary Car Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AXA (France), Allstate Insurance (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Munich Reinsurance (Germany), Metlife (United States), Nippon Life Insurance (India), Ping An (China) and China Life Insurance (China).



Temporary car insurance provides insurance coverage for a short time. Since this is temporary in nature, the validity of short term car insurance can be as less as a few minutes or as long as a couple of months. In a particular situation when a person is not looking to buy a car insurance plan for duration of one year, he/she can choose a short term or temp cover insurance. Temporary car insurance needed for those who are using ride sharing services, visiting another country, borrowing a car from friends or relatives, and who are buying car for shorter period of time, among others circumstances.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Temporary Car Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Influencing Market Trend

- Monthly Temporary Insurance Gained Traction



Market Drivers

- Rising Car Users across the Globe

- Increasing Accidents Incidences Leading to Insurance Adoption

- Growing Car Renting Demand among the People



Opportunities

- Growing Demand from Developing Countries



Restraints

- An Availability of Long Term Coverage



The Global Temporary Car Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Comprehensive Coverage Insurance, Single Coverage Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Others), Time Duration (Hours, Week, Month)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



