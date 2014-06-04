Temporary Guardrail Added to the AKM Fabrications Range

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The dedicated safety experts at AKM Fabrications have just added a temporary guardrail to their existing range of effective safety products.



The tough and durable guardrail is expected to of particular interest to professional building contractors, scaffolding suppliers and equipment hire specialists. It will undoubtedly be integrated as a means of reducing the risk of potentially serious falls in the workplace.



The AKM Fabrications temporary guardrail has been made out of relatively lightweight mild steel for easy portability. Workers will not have any trouble transporting this essential safety item between different premises. The guardrail also has the merit of being extremely easy to erect and secure. Industrial workers can take great confidence in the various safety features.



-Adjustable panels and posts for enhanced manoeuvrability

-Optional toe boards to stop hazardous objects from dropping over the edge

-Yellow powder coating for guaranteed durability



David Bridge, spokesperson for AKM Fabrications said, “The temporary guardrail has been manufactured in response to widespread demand among the community of industrial workers. This newly developed piece of equipment will prevent industrial workers from falling and slipping from elevated and exposed edges.



“Workers who are particularly keen to minimise the risk of injuries may combine the purchase with additional products from the AKM Fabrications range. Our safety barriers and mobile man anchors are highly recommended. It's also worth emphasising the importance of wearing sensible footwear when working at heights.”



Prospective customers are encouraged to contact AKM Fabrications for further information about the multiple benefits of the temporary guardrail. The safety specialists will be able to provide details regarding the pricing and practical purposes of this product. It's even possible to add a distinctive RAL coloured coating for easy identification in the workplace.



About AKM Fabrications

Based in the northern town of Chorley, AKM Fabrications specialise in the production of effective and affordable safety products. The company has earned an excellent reputation for satisfying the requirements of the industrial workforce. Visit their website at http://akmfabrications.co.uk for more information.



Media Contact Details:

Contact Name: David Bridge

Contact Tel: +44 (0) 1257 260441

Contact Email: info@akmfabrications.co.uk

Contact Address: AKM Fabrications, Unit 6,

Yarrow Business Centre, Yarrow Road,

City –Chorley

State- Lancashire

Country - UK

Zip- PR6 0LP