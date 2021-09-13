Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Temporary Health Insurance Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Temporary Health Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Temporary Health Insurance:

Temporary health insurance refers to the insurance with limited durations. It ranges from one month to a year. It is provided to the people who need to bridge a gap in longer term plans. In addition, it is used by the people who are ineligible under the parents plan and the ones who are switching the employers. However, temporary health insurance does not cover all the benefits and offers lower premium to the individuals. It provides coverage for preventive care, doctor visits, urgent care, and emergency care. These benefits are increasing the demand among the individuals.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Allianz (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), BUPA (United Kingdom), United Health group (United States), Anthem (United States), CVS health (United States), Cigna (United States), Humana (United States), Centene (United States), Wellcare health plans (United States)



Market Trends:

Introduction of advanced technologies such as robotic process automation, and Artificial intelligence



Opportunities:

Provision for private as well as public sector employees

Rising medical costs in private sector



Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of diseases is fueling the market growth

Lower premiums and a degree of flexibility is fuelling the market growth



Challenges:

Denial of coverage due to health history or current conditions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Temporary Health Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Temporary Health Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Temporary Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Temporary Health Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Temporary Health Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Temporary Health Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Temporary Health Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



