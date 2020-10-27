Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Temporary Health Insurance Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Temporary Health Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Temporary Health Insurance. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Temporary health insurance refers to the insurance with limited durations. It ranges from one month to a year. It is provided to the people who need to bridge a gap in longer term plans. In addition, it is used by the people who are ineligible under the parents plan and the ones who are switching the employers. However, temporary health insurance does not cover all the benefits and offers lower premium to the individuals. It provides coverage for preventive care, doctor visits, urgent care, and emergency care. These benefits are increasing the demand among the individuals.

Allianz (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), BUPA (United Kingdom), United Health group (United States), Anthem (United States), CVS health (United States), Cigna (United States), Humana (United States), Centene (United States) and Wellcare health plans (United States)

Market Drivers

- Increasing Prevalence of diseases is fueling the market growth

- Lower premiums and a degree of flexibility is fuelling the market growth



Market Trend

- Introduction of advanced technologies such as robotic process automation, and Artificial intelligence



Restraints

- Exclusion of some expensive medical treatments



Opportunities

- Provision for private as well as public sector employees

- Rising medical costs in private sector



Challenges

- Denial of coverage due to health history or current conditions



End users (Individuals, Corporate, Others), Services (Inpatient treatment, Outpatient treatment, Medical assistance, Others), Service providers (Public health insurance providers, Private health insurance providers), Distribution channel (Online, Financial institutions)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Temporary Health Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Temporary Health Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



