Temporary health insurance refers to the insurance with limited durations. It ranges from one month to a year. It is provided to the people who need to bridge a gap in longer term plans. In addition, it is used by the people who are ineligible under the parents plan and the ones who are switching the employers. However, temporary health insurance does not cover all the benefits and offers lower premium to the individuals. It provides coverage for preventive care, doctor visits, urgent care, and emergency care. These benefits are increasing the demand among the individuals.



Market Trend:

Introduction of advanced technologies such as robotic process automation, and Artificial intelligence



Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of diseases is fueling the market growth

Lower premiums and a degree of flexibility is fuelling the market growth



Challenges:

Denial of coverage due to health history or current conditions



Opportunities:

Provision for private as well as public sector employees

Rising medical costs in private sector



The Global Temporary Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End users (Individuals, Corporate, Others), Services (Inpatient treatment, Outpatient treatment, Medical assistance, Others), Service providers (Public health insurance providers, Private health insurance providers), Distribution channel (Online, Financial institutions)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



