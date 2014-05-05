Temptations Catering and Event Planning Now Offering Classic New England Lobster Bake Menu Package

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Temptations Catering and Event Planning is now offering a Classic New England Lobster Bake menu package for all events. Now customers can bring the tastes and aromas of New England to their wedding, corporate event, or party for any occasion.



Start with a creamy, chunky New England Clam Chowder, perfectly seasoned and served with crispy oysterette crackers. Shellfish lovers will be in heaven with Steamed Clams in a smooth and flavorful Saffron Broth or Mussels Mariniere. Soft Cumin Butter melts off Steamed and Grilled Corn on the Cob and Au Gratin Potatoes. Drawn butter makes another appearance paired with 1-1/2 pound Maine Lobsters.



The Vegetable Salad Nicoise ties the meal together, featuring haricot verte, tomatoes, red bliss potatoes, olives, hard boiled eggs, roasted red peppers, and sweet greens, all drizzled in a delicious her vinaigrette. Pair the salad with hard dough bread or bimini bread, and corn biscuits. Close out the meal with fresh fruit skewers and traditional Key Lime Tarts served with whipped cream.



The caterers in Miami give their clients opportunities to celebrate with the food of other regions as well, such as the Texas de Brazil Luncheon. Enjoy a Salad bar featuring chicken salad, tuna salad, pasta salad, grape tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, various dressings, and rolls. Other sides include Brazilian Black Beans and Saffron Rice. Guests choose from a range of gourmet entrees – Churrascaria Grill, Picanha, Mango Pineapple BBQ Chicken Thighs, PAo de Quejo, before finishing with a dessert of Brigadeiro famous Brazilian chocolate bon bon pr coconut flan with dulce de leche.



To learn more about these menu packages or make reservations for catering in Miami visit Temptations Catering and Event Planning online or call 800-680-5913.



About Temptations Catering and Event Planning

Temptations Catering and Event Planning was founded with a simple idea—to provide quality food combined with exceptional service. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, and owned by Maurice Mizrahi, the team of caterers will travel to any part of the world to coordinate and cater an event. The staff is passionate about bringing superior service to any event by providing fresh food and adding their own personal touch, thus creating an exceptional experience.



For more information, please visit http://www.temptfl.com.