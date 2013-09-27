Temptations Catering and Event Planning Now Offering Event Planning Services for Fundraising Events in Miami

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Planning a fundraiser can be a lengthy and stressful process. Not only does the amount of attendees come into play, but also the location and various events that will keep the crowd engaged. Temptations Catering and Event Planning is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services to help clients organize, plan, and execute the ideal fundraiser in Miami. The professional event service will communicate with their clients to get a gauge of the style of fundraiser—whether charities, benefits, non-profit organizations or walks—and coordinate with various venues to find the perfect place for the event.



Fundraisers need to have a venue that will make guests feel comfortable so they can contribute to the specified fund without feeling pressured. Venues could be huge banquet halls, country clubs, or bars and restaurants. Clients can get creative at Temptations Catering and Event Planning, a premier company for catering in Coral Springs, where the caterers have authority to utilize a number of unique locations, from museums to private homes to arenas.



The most important part of planning an event is to find the right selection of food/dishes to please all guests in attendance and make the event run smoothly. Offering entertainment and silent auctions is a great idea to raise money for the cause, but guests will be distressed and unhappy if the food isn’t up to par. Temptations Catering and Event Planning has a menu that will cater to the needs of any party. With seafood, meat, vegetables, salads, bar service and buffets, clients can make sure every guest is satisfied with their menu selection.



As full-service caterers in Miami, Temptations Catering and Event Planning will also organize a picnic in order to raise awareness for a particular cause. If the event is for a children’s charity, the professional event planners will incorporate activities, competitions, and of course some of the finest food to make the picnic a success.



Offering their services for weddings, corporate gatherings, and various banquets, Temptations Catering and Event Planning will travel to all parts of the world to provide their clients with outstanding service and delicious cuisine. For more information on the services provided or to inquire about planning an event, please call 800-680-5913 or visit their website today.



About Temptations Catering and Event Planning:

Temptations Catering and Event Planning was founded with a simple idea—to provide quality food combined with exceptional service. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, and owned by Maurice Mizrahi, the team of caterers will travel to any part of the world to coordinate and cater an event. The staff is passionate about bringing superior service to any event by providing fresh food and adding their own personal touch, thus creating an exceptional experience.



For more information, please visit www.temptfl.com.