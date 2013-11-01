Temptations Catering and Event Planning Now Offering Their Services to Cater Weddings in Boca Raton

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Getting married takes a significant amount of planning. Not only the venue and attractive atmosphere, but also the entertainment and catering service. The ceremony could be wonderful, but those getting married also want their friends and family to enjoy the special day as much as them. For many guests, the quality—sometimes quantity—of the food and drink selection is what can make for a great wedding experience. As a full service catering company headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Temptations Catering and Event Planning is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to cater weddings in Boca Raton this fall 2013 season.



The caterers in Boca Raton will take care of all the party’s needs. From table decorations to flower arrangements and first-class eating, Temptations Catering and Event Planning will provide exceptional service and make sure every guest is enjoying themselves. They can make customized arrangements to have the reception at an elegant and extravagant location, including private mansions, beachside locations in Boca Raton, or rent out museums for an unforgettable experience.



With a wide selection of menus, clients can choose whether they want a three-course meal complete with fresh dessert trays made by the pastry staff; a buffet style package where guests can select the dishes they fancy; or an elegant brunch for morning or early afternoon receptions. All wedding menus come with a four-hour open bar that includes vodka bourbon, whiskey, tequila, rum, and a variety of beers and wines.



Clients can always customize their own menu to adhere to specific tastes and flavors the guests will enjoy. The professional staff will be courteous throughout the entire process so the lucky couple won’t feel stressed with their catering and decorations come wedding day. The creativity and special planning done by Temptations Catering and Event Planning will not be matched.



For more information about the packages for wedding catering, or to plan a special event with the premier professionals for catering in Coral Springs, please contact Temptations Catering and Event Planning at 800-680-5913 or visit their website today.



About Temptations Catering and Event Planning

Temptations Catering and Event Planning was founded with a simple idea—to provide quality food combined with exceptional service. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, and owned by Maurice Mizrahi, the team of caterers will travel to any part of the world to coordinate and cater an event. The staff is passionate about bringing superior service to any event by providing fresh food and adding their own personal touch, thus creating an exceptional experience.



For more information, please visit http://www.temptfl.com.