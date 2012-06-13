Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Tempur-Pedic International Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Tempur-Pedic’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tempur-Pedic International Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $831.16million in 2009 to $1.41billion in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $84.99million in ’09 to $219.61million in 2011.



Shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rose from as low as $4.46 per share on March 6, 2009 to as high as $86.02 per share on April 13, 2012.



Then on April 19, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2012 and confirmed its guidance for the 2012 fiscal year.



Shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) fell from over $86 per share in mid-April to under $60 in the end of April.



Then on June 6, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) commented on its second quarter performance and revised its financial guidance for the 2012 fiscal year.



NYSE:TPX shares fell from $43.67 per share on June 5, 2012 to as low as $21.28 per share on June 7, 2012.



On June 12, 2012, NYSE:TPX shares closed at $23.87 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX), have certain options



