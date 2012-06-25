Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleged Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- An investor in NYSE:TPX shares files a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky over alleged Violations of Federal securities laws violations by Tempur-Pedic International Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) between January 25, 2012 and June 5, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 20, 2012. NYSE:TPX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of behalf of purchasers of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) common stock between January 25, 2012 and June 5, 2012, that Tempur-Pedic International Inc. and certain of its officers violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between January 25, 2012 and June 5, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. allegedly misrepresented its deteriorating competitive position and financial performance for its full year of operations in 2012.



On April 19, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2012 and confirmed its guidance for the 2012 fiscal year.



Then on June 6, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) commented on its second quarter performance and revised its financial guidance for the 2012 fiscal year.



NYSE:TPX shares fell from $43.67 per share on June 5, 2012 to as low as $21.28 per share on June 7, 2012.



On June 22, 2012, NYSE:TPX shares closed at $22.03 per share, significantly less than over $87 per share as early as April 2012.



