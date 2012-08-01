Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on August 20

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on August 20, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) against Tempur-Pedic International Inc over alleged Violations of Federal securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) shares between January 25, 2012 and June 5, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 20, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) common stock between January 25, 2012 and June 5, 2012, that Tempur-Pedic International Inc. and certain of its officers violated the Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



Specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between January 25, 2012 and June 5, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. allegedly misrepresented its deteriorating competitive position and financial performance for its full year of operations in 2012.



On April 19, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2012 and confirmed its guidance for the 2012 fiscal year.



Then on June 6, 2012, Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) commented on its second quarter performance and revised its financial guidance for the 2012 fiscal year.



NYSE:TPX shares fell from $43.67 per share on June 5, 2012 to as low as $21.28 per share on June 7, 2012.



On July 31, 2012, NYSE:TPX shares closed at $28.49 per share, significantly less than its current 52week High of $87.43 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) between January 25, 2012 and June 5, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 20, 2012. NYSE:TPX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation..



