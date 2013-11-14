Ten Hints: Authors - a New Type of Trivia Game - Now on Android Phones and Tablets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Funostra, Inc. released its unique trivia game Ten Hints: Authors for android devices. The game is designed for people who love to read and love to learn new facts about famous writers. In the game players need to guess the author based on a variety of hints about the author’s works or biography.



The goal of the game is to guess as many authors as possible in five minutes. Each new hint brings players closer to the correct answer, but the less hints are used the more points players earn.



Ten Hints: Authors features a variety of hints ranging from general to specific knowledge. The vast number of authors and hints allows for a new player experience in each new game.



Game features:



- Layered trivia system.



- Hundreds of fun facts about authors.



- Scoreboard to challenge your friends.



- No need for the Internet connection to play.



Ten Hints: Authors is available for $0.99 from the Google Play



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.funostra.kfTenHints



About Funostra

Funostra is an independent game studio focused on making cross platform games based in New York City.



info@funostra.com



http://www.funostra.com