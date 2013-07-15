Ten Reasons to Ride to Work or School on an Electric Bicycle

Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- When it comes to exercise it is hard to beat cycling. Bicycles offer low impact, high aerobic, high calorie burning exercise.



"When it comes to transportation and exercise, it is hard to beat electric bicycles. In Europe and Asia where gas is expensive and roads are congested, it is no wonder that electric bicycle sales are skyrocketing. Over 27 million electric bikes were sold in China alone in 2010," stated Douglas Schwartz, Founder of ELV Motors, Inc.



Here are ten reasons why to buy an electric bicycle:



- Transportation: Electric bicycles are not designed to replace exercise bicycles; they are designed to get people out of cars when they commute to work or school and to run errands near the home.



- Exercise: Contrary to many misconceptions, electric bicycles also make excellent exercise bikes. Electric bicycles weigh more than most bicycles giving the rider a great work out when the motor is turned off and the rider uses the pedals. When using the motor and pedals the rider chooses when, where and how hard to exercise regardless of the terrain.



- Cost of Ownership: Compared to bicycles, electric bicycles cost around the same price as high quality bicycles purchased at a good bicycle store. Compared to cars, electric bicycles do not require a license, registration, or insurance. Electric bicycles cost around 4 cents for every 20 miles to operate which equates to 2000 miles per gallon (assuming $4.00 a gallon and an average of 20 miles per gallon). They travel around congested roads with ease and park for free. Like cars, the battery needs to be replaced every few years, but other than that maintenance costs are equal to bicycles not cars.



- Multi-mode Transportation: Folding electric bicycles are perfect for commuters getting to and from the bus and train as well as for RV, plane, and boat owners. Most full sized electric bicycles can also be used in conjunction with mass transit.



- Terrain: Electric bicycles conquer hills and headwinds with ease, allowing the rider to arrive refreshed, not sweaty. Electric bicycles free the rider to go to work or school wearing street clothing and instead of exercise clothes. If a rider wants exercise after school or work, they can turn the motor off and pedal home.



- Earth Friendly: Following walking and bicycling, electric bicycles are next in line for earth friendly practical transportation. Electric bikes put out zero emissions and leave almost no carbon footprint.



- Practical: With baskets, panniers, trailers and child seats, electric bicycles can carry everything from books to babies, laptops to laundry, and pets to groceries.



- Selection: Electric bicycles range from $400 to $4,000 dollars. They come in all sizes, colors, and styles. Some add just a little power and others can be used like electric mopeds. Some fold up and can be carried; others are built as solid as all terrain vehicles.



- Wide Appeal: Not all people can wear Lycra™ clothing and race up and down hills for hours on end. In addition to being practical transportation for students and commuters, two-wheeled and three-wheeled electric bicycles are excellent for people with health or disability issues as well as for people getting along in age and cannot ride up hills or for extended distances.



- Fun: Best of all electric bicycles are fun to ride. Whether used for riding to work, around campus, at the beach, or through parks, electric bikes are great for enjoying the surroundings while spending time with friends or family.



