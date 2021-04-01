Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- Idea Management Software is a tool Large enterprises as well as small startups are looking for innovative business strategies to drive their business outcomes. Best Innovation management software is used to convert ideas into reality with proper evaluation. The software tracks the way the ideas are progressing and also forecasts the return-on-investment if an idea is implemented. The demand for innovation management software is growing in markets significantly. Hence, the number of providers is also increasing.

Brightidea is one the leading players in the market offering highly advanced features in innovation management software. Finding the right software can be strenuous but Brightidea can make it easy. The company customizes the software as per user requirements and ensures that the software is well implemented. Still confused which innovation management software provider to select? Here are ten reasons why you should go for "Brightidea" innovation management software:



1. #1 Customer-rated Platform

Brightidea innovation management software is used by thousands of companies across the globe. A few of the top customers include Telia Company, Haskell, Merck, Pearson, AXA, Autoliv, Nielsen, Motorola Solutions, HPE, GE, Dell, Cisco, and Brookstone.

- Cloud Deployment

Brightidea innovation management software offers the cloud deployment functionality. It enables users save all data and ideas on cloud, making it more secure and safe. Multiple activities such as crowdsourcing can be conducted on cloud digitally. All the processes in the organization can be configured easily on the cloud.

- Employee Engagement

Employee engagement is one of the key factors for any organization. If the employees are kept engaged, they will have a feeling of belonging towards the company which will keep them motivated. The software offers gamification features which are used for engaging employees for sharing their ideas and also for rewarding them.

- Professional and Technical Services

Brightidea offers professional as well as technical services to customers. The company offers services not only before or during implementation but also post implementation.

- 19 Practice Innovation Applications

The company offers practice innovation applications for users. These applications are designed based on numerous initiatives that corporate innovation programs are expected to operate.

- Idea Routing

The software lets users route their ideas to the desired det of people or teams.

- Idea Progress Tracking

With Brightidea, you can track the progress of your ideas from the time ideas are submitted till the implementation of the idea along with its impact on business.

- Idea Submission on the Go

Brightidea offers the mobile application which enables employees to submit ideas whenever they want. This offers freedom to employees to list their ideas whenever ideas strike them.

- Innovation Pipeline Automation

With the use of Brightidea software, users can easily automate their innovation pipeline by collecting, visualizing, managing, and routing submissions to the right people for evaluation.

1. Customizable Platform

Brightidea offers customizable innovation management software that can be designed based on the requirements of users. The company does not charge additionally for services which are not required by the customer.



