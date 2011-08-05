Online Tenant Screening Service for Landlords Announces New Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2011 -- Landlordstation.com, the online tenant screening and report service is pleased to announce a new streamlined Website for landlords. The company provides tenant screening services including credit and background check reports to landlords.



As the economy’s slow growth and the negative pressure on the housing market increases the pool of potential renters, many landlords are being inundated with apartment hunters. The process of finding qualified tenants can be both time consuming, expensive and flawed when undertaken without an experienced and reputable resource to facilitate the tenant credit check and background check safely, legally, affordably and simply.



Landlord Station is an authorized Credit Marketing Partner of TransUnion through its SmartMove credit gateway. The company provides landlords with 24/7 Internet access to credit reports, nationwide criminal searches, eviction notices and other pertinent information to assist in determining potential tenant suitability. “As a longtime real estate professional, I witnessed firsthand the lack of well-designed products for individual and small landlords to utilize in a tenant background check,” said the Landlord Station founder. Our service allows them to make the best informed decision regarding tenant suitability.”



Landlord Station takes all necessary steps to remain in compliance with all applicable laws around tenant privacy. The company utilizes SSL encryption and uses the highest rated payments gateways and merchant banks to complete the billing side of all transactions.



The new Website offers landlords a choice of basic, plus and premier tenant screening reports at highly affordable prices. Depending on the report ordered, landlords are provided with a rental recommendation based on credit report and score, past due history, employment history, public records, financial/credit enquiries and nationwide criminal database results. The new Website also provides a sample report for prospective landlords to see how the information will be presented in the actual report.



After creating an account on the site, landlords can easily order and pay for a report from the site in seconds. Once the prospective tenant receives the automatic identity confirmation email, they log on to the Landlord Station Website to confirm it. Once confirmed, the credit report is automatically run and the landlord is notified via email when the report is completed, usually within 24 hours. The landlord then logs in to the site to view the report. “The new Website is a reflection of our commitment to fostering quality landlord tenant relationships through a safe, simple, secure and inexpensive screening process,” said the Landlord Station founder. For more information on Landlord Station, please visit http://www.landlordstation.com