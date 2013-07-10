Tenants and Landlords Can Now Discover Their Eviction Rights at TennesseeEviction.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Being evicted is a frustrating and humiliating experience. Evictions generally occur after a long struggle between the landlord and the tenant. The tenant may not be paying bills, for example, or tenants may be violating the lease agreement in other ways.



Evictions are complicated and, in some situations, illegal. Those interested in learning their rights as a tenant and landlord can visit a pair of websites called TennesseeEviction.com and NorthCarolinaEviction.com. Each site features a detailed description of the eviction process in the respective states and the unique situations required in order to legally evict a tenant.



At TennesseeEviction.com, for example, visitors will learn that specific Tennessee eviction laws vary by county. Some counties follow the Uniform Residential Landlord Tenant Act (URLTA), while others operate on a different set of guidelines. High population counties have different regulations than low population counties, and the TennesseeEviction.com website breaks down the specific counties where ULTRA regulations apply.



Across the state of Tennessee, landlords must give written notice of the tenant’s breach of the leasing agreement. Oral notice is not sufficient, although written notice can simply involve taping a note to the door which explains the reason behind the eviction order. Once an eviction order has been delivered, the landlord must allow 30 days for the tenant to move out.



North Carolina eviction laws are similar, although landlords tend to have a stronger voice in North Carolina compared to Tennessee. North Carolina landlords can deliver any type of notice to the tenant (oral or written) and demand an eviction within as little as ten days – provided the tenant has violated some aspect of the lease agreement. In some emergency situations, landlords can demand an eviction within as little as three days.



As a spokesperson for TennesseeEviction.com and NorthCarolinaEviction.com explains, landlords must know exactly how to write an eviction notice:



“In most cases, a tenant will simply evict the property once an eviction notice has been served. However, there have been plenty of cases where residents refuse to leave a property and challenge the eviction claim in court. In this case, the landlord needs to have proof that they delivered an accurate and detailed eviction notice – preferably in written form. Eviction notices must include the correct length of time as well as specific details about the breach of contract.”



If the tenant challenges the landlord’s decision, then the landlord may have to take further action against the tenant. In this case, both the TennesseeEviction.com and NorthCarolinaEviction.com websites are very detailed in their descriptions of how to proceed with the eviction in a legal and responsible manner.



About TennesseeEviction.com and NorthCarolinaEviction.com

TennesseeEviction.com and NorthCarolinaEviction.com are a pair of websites devoted to explaining the rights of landlords and tenants in Tennessee and North Carolina, respectively. The websites explain the specific eviction process required in order to evict a tenant from a property and the legal steps to take if a tenant refuses to be evicted. For more information, please visit: http://www.tennesseeeviction.com or http://www.northcarolinaeviction.com