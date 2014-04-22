Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TenCate Advanced Armour: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "TenCate Advanced Armour: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "TenCate Advanced Armour"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "TenCate Advanced Armour" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "TenCate Advanced Armour"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

TenCate Advanced Armour (TCAA) provides a range of advanced armor solutions for conflict zones, security operations and policing duties worldwide. Its solutions include military vehicle armor, naval armor, aircraft armor, personnel protection, ballistic fabrics, four-wheel-drive protection, and cash-in-transit protection. The company offers its solutions under Liba, Pro-Tector, Rosist, Ceratego, Targa-light, Multi-light and Armourtex brands. It serves military, law enforcement, personnel protection and cash-in-transit markets. The company's operations are spread across Denmark, France, the UK, the US, India, Singapore and other Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. TCAA is headquartered in Almelo, the Netherlands.



Companies Mentioned



TenCate Advanced Armour



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153033/tencate-advanced-armour-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###