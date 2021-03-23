Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Tencent Music Entertainment Group in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Tencent Music Entertainment Group regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported that its annual Ttoal Revenue rose from over 10.98 billion CNY in 2017 to over 18.98 billion CNY in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from over 1.32 billion CNY in 2017 to over 1.83 billion CNY in 2018.



Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) reached as high as $18.58 per share in April 2019.



On August 27, 2019, it was reported that the State Administration of Market Regulation, China's antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent Music Entertainment Group and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.



Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) declined to as low as $12.28 per share on August 27, 2019.



