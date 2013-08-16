Tendon Injuries Treated with Pluristem's PLX Cells Demonstrate Favorable Properties

Haifa, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapies, announced the results of a pre-clinical trial using the Company’s PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cells in tendon injury. Dr. Scott Rodeo and his orthopedic research team at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) studied the effects of PLX cells on rat patellar tendons that had sustained collagenase-induced injuries.



“Cell-based approaches clearly have great potential for the augmentation of connective tissue healing, as well as for tissue regeneration. As an ‘off the shelf’ cell source, PLX cells could provide an effective option to improve tendon healing,” stated Scott Rodeo MD, Principal Investigator for this study and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Rodeo is Co-Chief of the Sports Medicine and Shoulder Service at Hospital for Special Surgery, New York; Associate Team Physician for the New York Giants Football Team; and Physician for the U.S.A. Olympic Swimming Team.



“Pluristem is extremely pleased that the results of this pre-clinical trial validate our strategy to pursue the use of our PLX cells for tendon injuries and other orthopedic indications. We look forward to the results of our recently fully-dosed, Phase I/II clinical trial in Germany using our PLX cells in muscle injury,” stated Zami Aberman, Chairman and CEO of Pluristem.



PLX-treated tendons demonstrated better early structural properties at 2 and 4 weeks compared to saline-treated controls. This was evident based on statistically significant higher load-to-failure properties at 2 weeks following injection. Additionally, the demonstrated higher mean load-to-failure and stiffness properties were maintained at 4 weeks. These improved biomechanical properties may be related to the findings of a greater proteoglycan and collagen content seen at the tendon-bone interface of PLX-treated samples.



About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapies. The Company's patented PLX (PLacental eXpanded) cells are a drug delivery platform that releases a cocktail of therapeutic proteins in response to a host of local and systemic inflammatory and ischemic diseases. PLX cells are grown using the company's proprietary 3D micro-environmental technology and are an "off-the-shelf" product that requires no tissue matching prior to administration.



Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position, company-owned GMP certified manufacturing and research facilities, strategic relationships with major research institutions and a seasoned management team. For more information visit http://www.pluristem.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, forward-looking statements are used in this press release, when we discuss that this pre-clinical trial validate our strategy to pursue the use of our PLX cells for tendon injuries and other orthopedic indications, or when it is discussed that cell-based approaches have great potential for the augmentation of connective tissue healing, as well as for tissue regeneration, or that PLX cells could provide an effective option to improve tendon healing. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; we may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing our clinical trials; our products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, our technology may not be validated as we progress further and our methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with our process; our products may wind up being more expensive than we anticipate; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real surgical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; our patents may not be sufficient; our products may harm recipients; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluristem to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.