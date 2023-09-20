Tengjun Biotechnology Corp. (OTC:TJBH) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- Tengjun Biotechnology Corp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Tengjun Biotechnology Corp. (OTC: TJBH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Tengjun Biotechnology Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Tengjun Biotechnology Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in producing, packaging, distributing, and marketing featured dandelion teas and water purifiers in the People's Republic of China. On September 5, 2023, Tengjun Biotechnology Corp. announced their previous financial statements on Form 10-K for "the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, should no longer be relied upon due to accounting methodology errors in such financial statements and that the Board deems it advisable and in the best interests of the Company to restate the financial statements by amending its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as soon as reasonably practicable."



Shares of Tengjun Biotechnology Corp. (OTC: TJBH) declined from $34.83 per share on August 18, 2023, to as low as $14.68 per share on September 12, 2023.



