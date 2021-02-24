Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Tenneco Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Tenneco Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Lake Forest, IL based Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. Tenneco Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $11.76 billion in 2018 to over $17.45 billion in 2019 and that its Net Income of $55 million in 2018 turned into a Net Loss of $334.00million in 2019.



Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) closed on February 22, 2021, at $10.94 per share.



