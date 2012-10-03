Tennessee Furniture Company Bucks the Industry to Create American Success Story

Brentwood, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- In an industry where the competition is filled with foreign imports, American companies like Nantuckit.com are making a major impact in the furniture field using the Internet as their main sales tool. According to the owner of Nantuckit.com, "We don't have printed catalogs or fancy showrooms, so we can offer high quality furniture at very competitive prices. Our catalog is our website. Everything we have is online. Catalogs are very expensive to produce. We let our competition make catalogs. We make great furniture with a lifetime warranty and pass the savings, from not doing a catalog, onto our customers."



Apparently, this technique is working out well for this seven-year old company, having grown from just slip covers to custom leather furniture, cottage furniture and slipcovered sectionals. Says the Nantuckit representative, "In 2005, we got our start in custom slipcovered furniture. Inspired by beautiful Nantucket island, off the coast of Massachusetts, we launched our company with custom slipcovered sofas, sectionals, and accent pieces. That's all we did. Today, we offer custom seating in all types. Each piece of Nantuckit furniture is made custom."



Asked what makes his company so different from the mass-marketed furniture companies on every corner, the website itself explained, "When you get down to it, our customers buy Nantuckit Furniture for the following reasons. First, the quality is outstanding and backed by a lifetime warranty. Secondly, you get value. That's a guarantee from us. We have some simple goals. They are to understand our customers, offer world class service, and deliver on products and promises that make the lives of our friends and customers better and easier. And we are pleased with the fact we can do all of this from the comfort of the USA." Proud of their native products, the Nantuckit representative continues, "We have great customer feedback and want to keep being found by anyone looking for lifetime warranty, USA made, beautiful, and custom slipcovered furniture (and now upholstered, outdoor, and custom leather furniture as well)."



Their product is not the only difference from other brick and mortar stores or from other online stores either. The representative of Nantuckit continued. "Our network of shipping companies will bring your Nantuckit Furniture into your home. They will unpack your furniture, carry a maximum of 2 flights of stairs, and remove packing materials. As far as the online ordering is concerned, as much as we would like to have a shopping cart, there are just to many options. We've tried a shopping cart several times but it hasn't worked. We offer custom furniture with almost an unlimited number of choices. We'll walk you through everything and make sure things are exactly as you want them and we won't high pressure you to buy upgrades or anything else for that matter."



About Nantuckit Furnture Company

Nantuckit Furniture Company has been in business since 2005, offering a wide array of custom furniture products to customers in the lower contiguous 48 states. Nantuckit furniture is available nationwide and shipped to your home from locations in Southeast Virginia, Central North Carolina, Southern California, and Florida. The company offices are located in Brentwood, TN.