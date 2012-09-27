Tennessee Machining Services: Companies in the Volunteer State 'Buy American'

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Pushing its efforts deeper into the Southeast region of the United States, the American Machine Shops Network, a custom manufacturing trade association and online marketplace continues to earn support of local businesses. Today, the company announced the addition of 28 manufacturers on its website offering machined parts, molding, plastic tooling, fabricated products and powdered metal parts at http://www.mfgpartners.net/powdered-metal-parts The added suppliers/members serve customers throughout the Southeast with emphasis on Tennessee.



Jeremiah Brooks, an AMSN spokesman said the company's business-to-business marketplace specializes in assisting companies supporting its 'Buy American' movement in effort to bring work to local, family-owned and veteran-owned manufacturers providing full-service prototyping, production, machining, metal and plastic tooling services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-tooling According to Mr. Brooks, MFGpartners.net current focus is on supporting companies in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Kingsport, Johnson City, Jackson, Murfressboro, Clarksville and other cities and tows across the state of Tennessee.



“Companies throughout the Volunteer State have been strong supporters of the American Machine Shops Network and its 'New Industrial Revolution Campaign' pioneered to help local companies do business with one another with emphasis on machining, fabrication and other custom manufacturing services,” said Brooks. He continued, “Dozens of engineers, business owners, inventors, entrepreneurs, association and others utilize the site regularly to find quality-focused manufacturers, fabricators, molders and machinists offering everything from precision turned products to powder metal parts at http://www.mfgpartners.net/powder-metal-parts”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



