Tennessee Properties Synced with Dynamic IDX Solution on Keller Williams Realty Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- IDX, Inc. has enabled the revolutionary IDX Broker software on the website of real estate professional Eddie Cox, of Keller Williams Realty, making thousands of RealTracs MLS (RTMLS) properties available for Hendersonville, Tennessee home seekers. Potential buyers can now experience an unprecedented level of access to RTMLS and the IDX-supported tools Cox hosts. With so many unique options, the real estate website of Cox now reflects his dedication to serving his clients and their every real estate need.



Five unique search functions have made it monumentally easier for real estate seekers to narrow and focus their search of the RTMLS database. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches retrieve only the most relevant listing data and properties for each home seeker based upon their individual real estate needs. Advanced searches even give potential Hendersonville buyers the tools to specify the subdivision, scenery, flooring and schools they desire in a property. These search parameters can be saved and applied to future visits to Cox’s website, and then utilized as the basis for automatic email notifications from the RTMLS database. IDX Broker software has enabled a search alert that notifies home seekers when a property that matches their saved specifications is listed online, saving agents, brokers, and their client’s valuable time.



In addition to the remarkable features provided to his clients, an administrative login page gives Cox access to the tools to manage his real estate website. Here, he can edit the CSS and global wrapper associated with his website, in order to create a unique branding and design present on each page of his website. From a marketing perspective, this feature also helps to make his “brand” more recognizable throughout the online real estate market. Additionally, Cox can create RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and XML codes to widely syndicate his listings online. With IDX Broker software, Cox has forever changed the look and functionality of his website, as well as the way he manages his site and conducts business online.



About Eddie Cox

Eddie Cox is a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty of Hendersonville, Tennessee.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.