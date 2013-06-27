Tennesse's A1 Pressure Washing Opens New Location

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The veteran-owned A1 pressure washing machine company in Knoxville is announcing that they will be moving on to a new and improved location on June 25, 2013, so that they can serve you better in your cleaning problems.



A1 Pressure Washing, Inc. has served a lot of people in their 4 years of dedicated service already. The company has four faithful years of service in government, commercial and private properties’ enhancement which includes pressure washing, refurbishing, and restoring a property to its originally good looking condition or even better than before. If you need their service, you can contact them for the contact information listed below and they can estimate your service costs, schedule appointments including the cleaning sessions, and they will monitor budgets to make sure that you are a totally satisfied customer.



You can never go wrong with this company since they are fully insured with $2 million liability and $1 million workers’ compensation. They can indeed make you more secure and confident as you acquire services from them while entrusting your property with this company. A1 Pressure Washing, Inc. is one trustworthy company that is also BBB-accredited and observes the rules well enough to protect the environment with their Eco-friendly and biodegradable products. With EPA compliant waste water reclamation, filtration, and disposal, you are definitely in good hands.



A1 Pressure Washing, Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony in the HUBzone located at the 2000 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN last May 2013 and is expected to open on June 25, 2013. Many people are looking forward to it, especially those near the new location. The company has announced that from giving quality services with just one machine, they will be operating soon with three vehicles and five pressure washers in which two of them are trailer mounted self-contained hot water units and one of which is for water reclamation, filtration, and a disposal unit.



In just a few years of the existence of this commercial pressure washing company, they have achieved great accomplishments and will need a new location for future developments, goals, and expansions. On June 25, 2013 will be the company’s inaugural for their new location and they are inviting people to come and book for services that they are offering on their first day. Since 2009 when the company first started, the staff’s experiences consist of pressure washing for the facilities of the Federal and County Governments, hotels, parking lots, as well as about 1000 total private homes and residential during the summers.



This is one great company that you can trust with well-trained staff and workers, awesome achievements, and remarkable services. The company has also been awarded with the Super Service Award on Angie’s List for the last two years from positive feedbacks from so many satisfied and happy clients. Take it from those who have experienced their cleaning power and try booking them. You can go straight to the office in the address listed below on the contact list, but be advised that it will still open on the 25th of June 2013.



Contact

A1 Pressure Washing, Inc.

Phone: 865-206-5560

Website: http://a1-pressure-washing.com