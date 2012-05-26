Tennis Camp Los Angeles Website Offers Fun and Enjoyable Tennis Camps, Programs and Lessons

N. Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Summer vacation is just around the corner, and throughout the Los Angeles area parents are looking for fun things that will help keep their children happy and occupied.



Many kids enjoy doing sports-related activities during their time off from school. In addition to helping to keep them active, these types of programs teach kids new skills that they can use throughout the entire year.



Christian Carere understands the importance of providing children with the best-quality summer sports camps possible. That is why, since the first day he opened his company, DropShotLob Inc., he has strived to offer the most comprehensive, high quality and incredibly fun summer tennis programs available.



For parents whose kids would like to try tennis camp Los Angeles area DropShotLob camps, performance clinics and tournament programs are a great choice. The tennis summer camps will run from June to August.



“My Summer Camps are a fusion of the best training programs I’ve participated in-mixed with a little creative flare,” Carere wrote on his website, adding that he plans to put his students through similar high level tennis routines.



“But at the same time, add some unique experiences to the program that they would normally never get to do in any other tennis camp in Los Angeles.”



Although Carere has not been to every Los Angeles tennis camp, he is confident that his are among the best that are available. One reason is that Carere recognizes that each kid who attends one of his summer programs is unique, and he tries to customize the experience for each student as much as possible.



Getting more information about the different summer tennis camps is easy; parents and their children are welcome to visit the DropShotLob website at any time and read through the in-depth information about the different summer programs that are available this year. Category tabs on the top of the home page will help parents find the specific type of program they are looking for.



For anyone looking for private tennis lessons in Los Angeles, DropShotLob offers those as well. Simply click on “Private Lessons” to learn more details about the tennis lessons Los Angeles area DropShotLob is currently offering.



About DropShotLob Inc.

DropSotLob Inc. is owned by Christian Carere, a tennis pro with over 20 years of tennis playing experience, including a D1 tennis scholarship and 5 years of pro tennis. The company features tennis camps, private tennis lessons and tennis programs throughout the year, including popular summer programs including camps, performance clinics and more. Over the years, Carere’s private tennis programs have seen great success in the development of both high school and tournament players. For more information, please visit http://tenniscamplosangeles.com