New TennisDigital.com Website Launched

As a dedicated sporting and recreational website, Tennis Digital specializes in delivering up a daily dose of tennis through the most current digital media outlets including traditional websites, community forums, mobile apps and audio podcasts. With a team assembled around a love for the game of tennis and technology skills, Tennis Digital is devoted to its motto “if it happens in tennis, it happens here.”



Tennis Digital connects viewers with tennis world info that includes:



Live Scores – Up-to-the-minute Tennis Live Scores for a list of current tournaments playing around the world. There is also a list of recently played tournaments. Current tournaments are viewable with game status, player head-to-head with live, up-to-the-minute scores and even an indicator showing which player is on serve. Recently played tournaments show players names, end of round and final scores.



Latest Headlines – See constantly updated significant news about the sport of tennis, player’s professional and family lives, team information and more.



Tournament Information – See tournament categories and view tournament name, location, draw size, prize money and upcoming scheduled tournament date, along with official website.



Players – Enjoy an inside look with photos of current and retired ATP and WTA tennis players and view their profiles with bio, photo gallery, stats and access to signature tennis gear.



Head-to-Head Matchup – Choose two players to matchup and compare bio and stats. Find out if the two have played a match together, along with match results.



More Tennis Digital connection – See printable TV schedules; photo wire pictures with photo details; news archives; podcasts via iTunes, Zune or RSS; message board, featured galleries with product highlights and Tennis Digital’s own takes, on tennis news.



Extras - newsletter sign up, ATP Rankings, for both men and women, ranked by points and money leaders; tennis news videos; gear locator, reviews and tips; and upcoming and completed ATP Tour schedules with game playing surface type and prize information, along with defending champion.



Countdown days until next tournament allows the viewer to see tournament info including profile, history, past champions, photo gallery and news, as well as the ability to purchase online tickets and travel packages for the event.



Tennis Digital has signed a two year contract with TennisExpress.com for exclusivity in the Gear section of the website. Get your tennis gear at great prices & lightning fast shipping at TennisExpress.com.



