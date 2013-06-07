Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. Brings Top Class Quality Rock Wool and Fiberglass Insulation

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co., a leading manufacturer of top class rock wool and fiberglass insulation has announced that these are now available at highly attractive prices. They at Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. follow internationally accepted process of manufacturing to bring the most eco-friendly solution to all construction and insulation needs.



Their Rock wool mattress (blanket) is excellent insulation material suitable for all sized either medium or large diameter pipe, small and medium-sized tanks, and equipment with small surface curvature or irregular surface, etc. amongst others. Rock wool mattress is highly effective and useful in building air conditioning pipe insulation, wall thermal insulation and sound absorbing.



Usefulness of glass wool mattress that they produces are manifolds, for instance, it acts as a thermal insulation and acoustic insulation of fine steel construction. Also, glass wool blankets are widely applied to industrial buildings, warehouses, public facilities, exhibition centers, shopping malls, cold storage, indoor playground, athletic fields, etc. amongst others.



They manufacture glass wool from recycled glass – this is environment friendly process. The process holds no ill effects on the environment as far as its needed components for making are involved. Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. also produces various other products forms e.g. glass wool board, glass wool pipe and glass wool blanket. They offer great value for glass wool products which is as good as it gets at most competitive prices.



About Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co.

Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. is a Hong Kong based company specializing in manufacturing rock wool and glass wool. They have gained a good reputation in the insulation industry, thus seizing significant growing in business every year. Being the OEM factory of the world leading insulation supplier, they are capable of producing the wool insulation in the first class quality all at low cost. Their insulation factory in Dongguan of China has the annual capacity of twenty thousand cubic meter of insulation pipe and one million square meters of insulation blanket and board.



To know more visit: http://www.insulationmanufacturing.com

Contact:

3, Pu Ji Industrial District,

Machong, Dongguan,

Guangdong, China