Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. Exuding Excellence with Superlative Fiberglass Insulation Products

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. has gained worldwide recognition as a noteworthy and trusted manufacturer of Fiberglass Insulation products, chiefly in the categories of rock wool and glass wool. Located in Hong Kong, the company is known for making use of only premium quality basic material in the production process. Aside from this, stringent quality control measures are adopted at every step of manufacturing. These products are available in the market at very economical rates.



Divulging more about the company policies and practices, a spokesperson commented “With our devotion to high quality, reliability and great price, we have gained a good reputation in the insulation industry, thus seizing significant growth in business every year. Being the OEM factory of the world leading insulation supplier, we are capable of producing the wool insulation in first class quality but at low cost.”



The company produces eco- friendly variety of glass wool that is manufactured from recycled glass, thereby curtailing the scope of environmental repercussions. In this category, the company offers glass wool board, glass wool pipe and glass wool blanket that are available in diverse options of size and thickness.



Based on a thorough assessment of the insulation requirements of different industrial segments, Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co., also manufactures rock wool insulation products like rock wool blankets, boards and pipes. These products render both thermal and sound insulation and work effectively in hot and cold conditions.



The entire product range of the company is tested on international parameters of quality and is reasonably priced. Customers can get detailed information about each of these products by visiting the official website of the company http://www.insulationmanufacturing.com



About Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co.

Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. is a Hong Kong based company specializing in manufacturing rock wool and glass wool. Insulation factory of the company is set up in Dongguan of China and has the annual capacity of twenty thousand cubic meters of insulated pipe and one million square meters of insulation blanket and board. Its insulation products improve quality of human life and help alleviate environmental problems. Insulation material offered by the company has boosted energy efficiency in buildings and reduced heating and cooling expenses.



Contact Detail:

3, Pu Ji Industrial District,

Machong, Dongguan,

Guangdong, China