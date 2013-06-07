Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. Provides Glass Wool at the Cheapest Price

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co., one of the leading manufacturers of glass wool and rock wool provides its clients with the best quality products e.g. rock and glass wool at the most affordable price. The company is majorly into manufacturing of fiberglass insulation and rock wool insulation that are being used in various sectors.



It ensures the rock wool and fiberglass insulation manufacturers reduce their cost without compromising the commitment to high quality and standard. It also serves its clients with clarifying all the questions regarding its products.



A spokesperson says, “Our insulation products improve human’s quality of life and help alleviate environmental problems. With our insulation materials, the energy efficiency in buildings is significantly boosted up, thus, we help in reducing the heating and cooling expenses”.



The types of Fiberglass Insulation Products and Rock Wool Products that the company deals in are glass wool and rock wool mattress, glass wool and rock wool slab, glass wool and rock wool pipe solutions, etc. amongst others.



For all those customers who do not have detailed information about the products that the company deals in, it has a blog. Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. confirms that it offers only high quality products that are tested properly before selling them to the clients. It also assures that the prices charged by it for the products are far lesser than the ones charged by other companies of the same genre.



About Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co.

Tenou Firesafe Insulation Co. is a Hong Kong based company specializing in manufacturing rock wool and glass wool. Its insulation factory in Dongguan of China has the annual capacity of twenty thousand cubic meter of insulation pipe and one million square meters of insulation blanket and board. With its devotion to high quality, reliability and great price, it gains a good reputation in the insulation industry, thus seizing significant growing in business every year. Being the OEM factory of the world's leading insulation supplier, it is capable of producing the wool insulation in the first class quality but at low cost.



For further information, please visit http://www.insulationmanufacturing.com