Tense About the Visa for Your Vietnam Trip? Check out vietnamimmigration.com

It is really annoying to stand behind the queue at the airport because of visa issues. It is time to put away all those tensions as the website vietnamimmigration.com can help solve visa-related issues. The website vietnamimmigration.com has been developed to check the online visa status. This site helps to check whether the visa has been issued or not. For this purpose, people can just enter the Order ID and email ID in the box of the webpage and then check the approval letter's status of the visa. The company offers a reduced special rate for a group of more than ten people. "Our priority is saving your time and money", promises the website.



It is necessary to have a Vietnam visa for those who are going to Vietnam. Vietnam visa is the government certification for foreigners. The visa will be stamped on passports. The website provides visa on arrival. The visa can be picked up from any of the three international airports in Vietnam including Noi Bai, Da Nang and Tan Son Nhat international airport. This can be obtained by only those who travel by air to Vietnam. Under the Immigration Department of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Government has approved “visa on arrival Vietnam”. To get a visa on arrival, just fill up the application form. By presenting this letter at the airport, the Vietnam visa will be obtained for free after stamping.



As per this website, the Vietnam visa on arrival at the airport can be obtained by just four steps: fill the form, confirm and pay, get the approval letter, and get the visa stamped. After this, the Vietnam Immigration Department issues the Approval letter. Only by means of this letter, entering and staying in Vietnam is possible. The website helps with all these stages to get the visa online easily.



The company takes two types of fee to get the Vietnam visa of approval such as stamping fee and service fee. Stamping fee is that to be paid directly to the Immigration office of the arrival airport or at the Embassy of Vietnam. Service fee is to be paid online to the website before going to Vietnam. Cancellation as well as the refund will be provided to customers on demand. The company also provides an 18% discount for the second order of the customer.



To send request or feedback for these visa services, visit info@vietnamimmigration.com.



For more details about the services, see http://www.vietnamimmigration.com/.



About vietnamimmigration.com

The website vietnamimmigration.com helps to check the status of Vietnam visa. They offer online services to get Vietnam visa on arrival. They provide an easy, reliable and cheap way to get the visa without facing any major issues.



Media Contact



Name: Bruce Sandler

Email ID: demiroglucem@aol.com

URL: http://www.vietnamimmigration.com/