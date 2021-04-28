New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Market Size – USD 111.2 million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 8% Market Trends – increasing demand quality. Control and R&D in industries



The global Tensiometer Market size is expected to reach USD 205.6 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 8% according to a new report by Reports and Data.



One of the key factors driving the global tensiometer market is the expansion of industries that commonly use tensiometers. Tensiometers, for example, are commonly used in process monitoring and quality control, both of which are critical aspects in the production of coating, painting, electroplating, gluing, washing, and a variety of other chemical processes. They can also calculate the complex surface tension of liquids, allowing them to be used in both research and development labs and in manufacturing plants for process monitoring. The demand for tensiometer is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies increase their R&D spending, oil and gas exploration projects gain traction, manufacturing processes become more impeccable, quality management becomes tighter, and technologies become more advanced.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others.



Key companies operating in the market include: KRÜSS GmbH (Germany), DataPhysics Instruments GmbH (Germany), Biolin Scientific AB (Sweden), Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd. (Japan), LAUDA Scientific GmbH (Germany), TECLIS Scientific (France), Apex Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pro-Pack Materials (Singapore), USA KINO Industry Co. Ltd. (US), and Kibron Inc. Oy (Finland).



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Tensiometer market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Optical Tensiometers



Force Tensiometers



Volumetric Tensiometers



Bubble Pressure Tensiometers



Accessories



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)



Chemical



Oil & Gas



Energy



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical



Medical Device



Cosmetic



Other Industries



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Tensiometer market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Tensiometer market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Tensiometer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Tensiometer Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Tensiometer Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Tensiometer Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Tensiometer Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



