Tentative Cutoff Time for Mother's Day Gifts at Regalo Manila Released

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Mother’s Day is only a few weeks away. While the Philippines is celebrating its Holy Week by keeping everything nice and solemn, Regalo Manila is busy planning everything for Mother’s Day.



Regalo Manila is a company that sends gifts and other items to people in the Philippines on behalf of their loved ones who live abroad. In a sense, they serve as a bridge to help foreigners and overseas Filipino workers to reach their loved ones even if they live a thousand miles away.



Mother’s Day is a very important event for the company. Aside from the fact that this is the day when their target market sends gifts to their mothers, it is also a very busy time for the company as they get quadruple their usual number of orders on this day.



Because of this, the company decided that they should hold a meeting to ensure that everyone is ready for the big day. Aside from talking about schedules and payments, they have also brainstormed for some strategies that they can implement so that they can successfully manage orders on that special day.



One of the things that they have come up with is the cutoff time. Regalo Manila is not new to this type of strategy. In fact, they have already implemented this on their events. It has been a year since they have started implementing some cutoff times on their events and they have found that it had helped them a lot in managing their orders.



The tentative cutoff time for orders that they have released is 2 days before the day for personal deliveries and 3 days before the event for provincial deliveries. This can still change depending on the number of pending orders before that.