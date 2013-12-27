Tenth Annual Food Logistics Top 100 Software and Technology Providers Lists TraceGains as Leader

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- TraceGains, a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution for food and beverage manufacturers and distributors, was recently honored to be listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 Software and Technology Providers. For the past decade, the editors of Food Logistics have identified software and technology providers that help food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice distributors, and grocery retailers attain their business goals. The FL100 is comprised of software providers as well as equipment and technology companies whose products and services play a significant role in food and beverage supply chains.



Lara L. Sowinski, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics, commented, “The groundswell of interest in software and technology tools affirms the value associated with investing in solutions that boost visibility in the food and beverage supply chain, enhance collaboration, improve regulatory compliance and support sustainability goals. New technology-related products and services combined with better affordability are leveling the playing field for a variety of food related companies, while supporting expansion of the cold chain into developed and emerging markets alike.”



Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated exclusively to the food and beverage supply chain, this week announced the tenth annual FL100 list, which will appear in the November/December 2013 issue.



About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by Cygnus Business Media, a leading diversified business-to-business media company. The publication serves the information needs of executives involved in various aspects of the food and beverage supply chain. Through our print and online products, we provide news, trends, and best practices that help more than 24,000 grocery and foodservice suppliers, distributors, and retailers make better business decisions.



About TraceGains

TraceGains’ mission is to promote quality and safety within the food supply chain by offering a cloud-based, automated solution to mitigate risk, improve quality, and empower 365 Audit Ready companies. Food Safety News provides much-needed coverage of topics important to the core audience of government agency personnel and food industry leaders.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400