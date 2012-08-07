Tents and Events Extends Their Business to Seven Day Party Rental Services

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Tents and Events have built a reputation for excellence in both service and quality equipment. It is their commitment to perfection that will help create a spectacular event for clients and guests. They have extended their business to seven-day Party Rental services. Making it easily accessible for tent rental and Table & Chair rental services.



Spokesperson of Tents and Events stated, “In an initiative to better serve our customers we have introduced Party Rental Services every day of the week. We offer much more than just taking rental orders. Our full range of services starts with our highly trained event consultants, and extends to our on-site delivery staff. We provide tent, table & chair rentals for all events. Our staff is dedicated to serving customers with a "can-do" attitude that starts at the executive level to the point of customer contact.”



Tents & Events staff consists of several highly trained individuals, with decades of experience. Their inventory includes a variety of tables, chairs, tents and other party related items. Tents and Events is a one stop Party Rental store for all gatherings. They have grown into a full service company in addition to the tables, chairs and tents. Their inventory has expanded into linens, china, flatware, disposable tableware, and much more. A lot of their purchasing is dictated by customers’ requests, if they don’t have it they will try to get it. Delivery and pick up service is available for tent rentals and Table & Chair rentals, their service rates vary as per location.



Tents & Events offers outstanding care delivered by a dedicated team, meaning their clients receive the personalized treatment and attention required for a stellar party rental experience. Being in the rental industry for over 30 years we have been providing homeowners with an array of household tools and party equipment. Our flexibility allows us to assist you with your small dinner party or large corporate event.



