Tents & Events Announces New & Fun Ideas to Plan a Winter Wedding in 2013

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Tent rental company in Warminster, PA, Tents & Events, announces their new and fun ideas to plan a winter wedding in 2013. When a person thinks about having a wedding, the event planners at Tents & Events realize that most people think about scheduling it for the summer, fall, or spring seasons. However, they want people to know that scheduling a wedding in the winter can be just as magical, glamorous, and fun.



The following is what Tents & Events has to offer as new and fun ideas to plan a winter wedding in 2012:



1. When taking pictures during a winter wedding they suggest to spice up the photographs by having the bride wear a long white silk dress with a white fur or faux wrap. Bridesmaids can also wear an attractive wrap that can also make a great bridesmaid present.



2. This chair rental company in Philadelphia also suggests for a winter wedding that the location be either an old-fashioned inn with a fireplace (for smaller weddings,) or, if the wedding is much grander, they suggest a large historic mansion or a private indoor club.



3. When it comes to the winter wedding menu, they suggest a menu that includes but is not limited to squash and pumpkin soup. Also, they suggest serving eggnog, spiced wine, and an all-white cake that is decorated with snowflake patterns as desserts.



4. When looking for flowers they suggest red roses with holly and pine-tree greenery. A bride and groom should also consult with a florist about the flowers that are available during the winter season.



With these fun winter wedding ideas, this tent rental company in Jamison believes that any wedding will be just as glamorous as one that is scheduled for the summer, spring, or fall. To hear more in depth about their event planning services in the winter, fall, summer, and spring, please visit them on the web at http://www.tents-events.com.



