Tents & Events Expands Their Rental Services Beyond Tents and Canopies

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Tents & Events is pleased to announce that they have now expanded their rental services to include more items to make it easier than ever to plan a special event with Tents & Events.



The holiday season brings about many special gatherings of family and friends. Holiday parties will be in full swing soon and now is the perfect time to start planning the event. One of the most common questions is if tents can be set up during the winter months. Tents & Events can set up a tent during the winter as long as the ground isn’t completely frozen. A tent in the winter is absolutely beautiful and can be completely heated with special heaters designed for tents.



Whether the party is held inside or under a tent, Tents & Events is there to help with all the rental needs. They offer a wide selection of tables, chairs, table settings, and linens. The table setting offerings include china, flatware, glassware, and beautiful silver service. They offer linens in a wide variety of colors to make it easy to find the perfect color for any special occasion. Tents & Events also offers everything for food service needs. They can provide all serving items, including many different sizes of bowls, trays, pans, and dishes. They also have a large number of concession type equipment that will really make a special event one to remember for all of the guests. They have added new concession equipment to their growing list including cotton candy machine, hot dog roller, popcorn machine, and sno-cone machine.



Tents & Events is the perfect one stop shop for all party rental needs. They have the perfect rental items for any event from a casual birthday party to a formal wedding. Call today to speak to a representative and obtain free quote for the next large celebration.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have done nothing except provide cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.