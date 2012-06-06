Tents & Events Is a Full-service Party Rental Company, Serving Philadelphia, Bucks, and Eastern Montgomery Counties

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- People make all the difference at Tents & Events, as their staff consists of several highly trained individuals, with decades of experience. It’s so much more than just taking orders, as their full range of services start with their highly trained event consultants, and extends to on site delivery. Tents & Events’ staff is dedicated to serve customers with a "can-do" attitude that starts at the executive level and extends right to the point of customer contact.



They are practical as well as festive and a tent or canopy can create a unique setting for an event when the opportunity arises. Client’s can choose the size, configuration, and location for their tent. Also, facilities may be customized for every type of private, commercial, weddings, picnics, fairs and sporting events. There are also sidewalls available for the option to frame tents, pole tents, and marquee’s.



Tents & Events has a clear mission, to provide their customers with the best event consultation, equipment selection and service to ensure the success of the event.



About 30 years ago is where it all began, with several Taylor Rental locations, providing local homeowners with lawn and household tools, as well as party rental items. Then 15 years later the demand for party rental tables and canopies increased. The decision was then made to abandon the tool rental business and focus primarily on the event rental industry, where Tents & Events was born!



Tens & Events now has a vast inventory of pole tents, frame tents and do-it-yourself canopies as well as tables, chairs, stages, pipe & drape, china, glassware and more! They have a complete line of linens, which are laundered and pressed on site. This enables for last minute linen requests to be made. Flexibility enables Tents & Events to assist their customers with small dinner parties, or handle a large-scale corporate event for several thousand. To learn more about planning your next party visit www.tents-events.com