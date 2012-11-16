Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Tents & Events is now offering tent rentals in Warminster, PA. Tents & Events will only offer customers the highest quality line of tents that are available on the market today. As Tent & Events has been in the business of providing tents for Philadelphia events for the past thirty years, they have since deemed it necessary to expand their services to meet the needs of not only those customers located in Warminster, but they have also decided to offer tent rentals in Southampton, PA.



Great for intimate weddings, business presentations, craft fairs, and more, their tents will be sure to meet the needs of any prospective customer. Their tents are also ideal for an event of any kind because they have the potential to encourage conversation during the party by keeping everyone together and in one space. No one will stray away, because their tents also come in all sorts of shapes and sizes so that people have enough room to mingle.



Amongst the tents that this company provides, much of them can be placed on any surface. In fact, the pole tents that Tents & Events have available can be placed on grass terrain or even on pavement, but will also need center poles and stakes in order for them to be secure. What’s more, the company can also accommodate any event that is any size or scope.



Finding a chair rental service in Philadelphia is also made easier with the abundance of chairs Tents & Events provides with their tent rentals. Any customer will be able to select from a complete line of gorgeous chairs to add to their event. Also, Tents & Events allows customers to have the option of using event planners to help plan their events when it comes to selecting the best tent, chairs, and tables available from Tents & Events.



To hear more about their tent rentals now available in Warminster, or to hear more about the other services and products they offer, please visit http://www.tents-events.com.