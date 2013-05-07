Tents & Events Now Available for Party Supplies for Graduation Parties

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Congratulations to the class of 2013, now it is time to celebrate. Whether it is from high school or college, this is still a major milestone in a young adult’s life that should be celebrated the right way. The professionals from Tents & Events are now here to help plan the big day when it comes down to all the perfect party supplies. They are here to guide the host through the planning process to make the day of the event a huge success with all the requested supplies.



As this becomes an extremely busy season for Tents & Events, it is wise that those who are planning ahead get your rental orders in to ensure the tent desired will be available. The professionals reveal the tips to throwing a successful party and it all starts with inviting the guests. They believe that having a rough estimate on how many people will be attending this event will determine a lot of different factors such as tent rental, tables, chairs, covers, and of course food. In many cases, Tents & Events sees this as an insurance policy when it comes to the weather. Throughout Bucks and Montgomery County, residents know far too often how quickly thunderstorms can develop and this way all of the guest, food and entertainment will be covered.



So, for those who have yet to start planning their child’s graduation party and are in need of tent and table rental in Montgomery County be sure to act fast before it is too late. During one of the most celebratory times of year, do it right and call Tents & Events who is now readily available to take on graduations, first holy communions, and much more. Don’t just sit around; celebrate life’s most greatest moments.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have done nothing except provide cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.