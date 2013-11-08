Tents & Events Now Offering a Complete Line of Silver Service

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Tents & Events is pleased to announce that they are now offering a complete line of silver service rental. Silver service will add a touch of class to any event, making it look and feel more beautiful and elegant.



Tents & Events is offering a large selection of silver service including silver bowls, chafing dishes, coffee pots, tea pots, water pitchers, punch bowls, serving trays, serving utensils, candelabras and many more options. Silver service will add a sense of elegance to any event such as a wedding, bridal or baby shower, or holiday party.



As the weather is turning colder, and winter weddings and holiday parties are just around the corner, Tents & Events also has the perfect selection of table linens, lights, and most importantly, heaters. In addition to silver service, Tents & Events offers china, glassware, and flatware. Decorating an event this winter can be easy with their large selection and variety of table settings for rent. A tent can be beautifully decorated in holiday colors with strands of white twinkle lights, shining silver serving pieces, and even a chandelier. A white pole tent rental with a clear top and sidewalls can make any event the most spectacular it can be with the décor rentals available from Tents & Events. They also offer tent heaters and patio heaters that will keep the guests warm and comfortable throughout the event. Tent heaters require propane and electricity; however, the patio heaters only require propane. The propane can also be purchased from Tents & Events.



Contact Tents & Events to learn more about their tents, canopies, and large selection of rental items available to make the event the most beautiful and memorable it can be.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have done nothing except provide cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.